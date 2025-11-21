Milo Benjamin Kaisersatt, 93

Milo Benjamin Kaisersatt, age 93, of Montgomery, died on the morning of Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at Central Healthcare in Le Center.

Milo was born in Montgomery on January 9, 1932, to parents Benjamin and Bessie (Kotek) Kaisersatt. He went to school in Montgomery where he excelled at playing basketball and baseball and met the woman who would be his future wife. He graduated from Montgomery High School with the class of 1950 and enlisted in the United States Army in 1952. He served overseas during the Korean War, primarily transporting and exchanging prisoners of war. He was honorably discharged in 1954 after earning two Bronze Service Stars, the National Defense Medal, The United National Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Upon his return to the states, Milo married Dolores Jindra at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on November 19, 1955. He spent his working career as a skilled carpenter, first working for himself and later for Martin Homes. Even after his retirement, he stayed busy with building for his friends and family. When he wasn’t working, Milo enjoyed bowling, fishing, caring for his yard, bird watching and feeding, and supporting both local and national sports teams, especially the Twins and the Vikings. He was a member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the VFW, and the American Legion.

Milo is survived by three children, Susan Kratochvil of Jordan, Mike (Jennifer) Kaisersatt of Cary, NC, and Nancy (Bill) Conley of St. Paul; grandchildren, Camille Kratochvil (Hanna Dobard), Clair (Shawn) Kemp, Ava Kaisersatt, Lily Kaisersatt, Ben Kaisersatt; great-grandson Ryan Kemp; and a brother, Marvin Kaisersatt of Faribault. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife; sister Bonnie (Dick) Asleson; and sister-in-law Ann (Leonard) Segna.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, with Father Timothy Sandquist officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Milo’s memory to Most Holy Redeemer Church or Most Holy Redeemer School. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements. schoenbauerfuneralhome.com