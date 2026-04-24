Margaret "Margie" Ann Mach, 71

Margaret "Margie" Ann Mach, age 71, of Montgomery, died on the morning of Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at her Horizon Place home in Le Center.

Margie was born on June 27, 1954, to parents Emmanuel and Elizabeth (Simacek) Vikla. She attended Most Holy Redeemer school through the eighth grade and graduated from Montgomery High School with the class of 1972. She married Robert “Bob” Mach in South Dakota and they made their home together in Montgomery. Over the years, Margie worked at Green Giant, Munsingwear, as a temp in the secretarial field, and helped Bob on their farm. She enjoyed playing cards, working puzzles, playing bingo and computer games, crocheting and needlepoint, eating chocolate, and watching her favorite television programs: Pawn Stars, The Waltons, and Gunsmoke. She volunteered her time with the St. Vincent De Paul Society in Faribault as well as the Montgomery Library and Aging Services. She was a member of the Montgomery VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries and she was a lifelong member of Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Montgomery.

Margie is survived by two siblings, Tony Vikla of Lonsdale and Cathy Vikla of Faribault; an aunt, Rosie Bethke of Faribault; many nieces, nephews, and their families; and siblings-in-law, Rita Simacek of Inver Grove Heights, Alvin Mach of Harris, and Harold (Sue) Mach of Le Center. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband; a brother, Tom Vikla; a sister-in-law, Sheila Vikla; and several siblings-in-law on Bob’s side of the family.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the Montgomery Chapel of Schoenbauer Funeral Homes, and will continue for one hour before the Mass at the church on Thursday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, with Father Timothy Sandquist officiating. Interment will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery in Montgomery.

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