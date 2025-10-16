Leonard Kaderlik, 87

Leonard Kaderlik, age 87, of Faribault, MN, passed away on October 13, 2025, at United Hospital, St. Paul, MN.

Leonard Joseph Kaderlik “Lucky Lenny”, born September 21, 1938, to Albert John Kaderlik and Mary Rose (Edel) Kaderlik. Born and raised on the family farm in Erin Township, Rice County, MN. He attended District #69, a one room schoolhouse through 6th grade and then attended Montgomery school for about a year and a half before the family moved to Faribault, MN, and attended Faribault Senior High School. Before entering the Navy he delivered the Faribault Daily News, worked at Lehman Garden’s greenhouse, Malek’s Quality Cleaners all in Faribault, Green Giant in Montgomery and also worked at the Red Owl grocery store located on Central Avenue in Faribault, MN.

At age 17 he joined the U.S. Navy and served abroad on the USS Frontier for 2 years and 11 months serving in Korea, China, and Japan then returned to serve the remainder of his 4 years at the U.S. Navy amphibious base in Coronado, California. While in Japan he completed his education (GED). He received an honorable discharge in 1961 after an additional 2 years of inactive reserve.

He returned to Faribault, MN, in 1959, and gained employment with Railway Express Agency as a semi and straight truck driver from January 11, 1960, through December 18, 1968. While working with the Railway Express Agency he also was a part-time bartender for the Arrow Bar in Faribault. In 1968, he then hired out as a Brakeman with the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad in Waseca, MN, and later held the positions of conductor and fireman. Because of his job he moved to Waseca, MN, in 1976 and remained there until 2010. In 1973 he transferred to Locomotive Engineer Service and went to Locomotive Engineers school in Chicago, Illinois. Leonard retired from the Union Pacific Railroad on August 31, 2000, after 40+ years with the railroad system, the last 28 years as a locomotive engineer for both the Chicago & Northwestern and Union Pacific Railroads.

Leonard was a life time member of the following organizations: The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, Cleveland, OH; the VFW Post 1642, Waseca, MN; the American Legion Post #228, Waseca, MN; Military Order of the Cooties, Pup Tent 53, Waseca, MN; Elk’s Lodge #1395, Owatonna, MN; Eagles Lodge #1791, Owatonna, MN; Moose Lodge #2098, Faribault, MN; Legion of the Moose. Was a member of the National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees, Inc.; Le Sueur Pioneer Power Association; Rice County Steam and Gas Engines, Inc., and Buckham West. He loved to play 4 and 6 handed euchre along with “500” with friends and family. Also loved to listen and dance to old time, country and classical music; hunting; fishing; carpentry; work in the backyard; was a great cook both in the kitchen and on the grill. He collected, restored and exhibited his 4 tractors: 1931 Farmall Regular, 1937 Farmall F30, 1952 Farmall Super M and a 1930 John Deere GP, which had been owed by his father, an uncle & cousin. He also loved his American made tools that he collected over the years among many other things. His dream came true when he won a Grand Jackpot at Little Six Casino.

On May 22, 2010, he married the love of his life Susan Margaret Herkenratt at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior and resided in Faribault, MN, until his death. In 2019 he and Susan bought a home in Donna, TX, so they could winter in warmer weather making access to dialysis for him easier. They enjoyed the home together for 5 years.

Leonard is survived by wife, Susan; daughter, Julia Kenitzer; grandson, Riley Kenitzer both of St. Louis, MO; his nephews, Melvin (Annette), Duane (Dusti), Bruce (Gail), & Keith Kaderlik; his nieces, Diane (Greg) Wunderlich, Lori (James) Hatfield, Dawn & Gwen Kaderlik; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Kaderlik & Sally (Martin) Budde.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin in infancy, Ervin (Yvonne) and Albert Jr., brother-in-law, Brian Herkenratt; along with other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault with Father Henry Doyle officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.