Jeremiah "Jerry" Francis Keohen IV, 64

Jeremiah "Jerry" Francis Keohen IV, age 64 of Montgomery, died at his home on July 12, 2026.

Jerry was born in New Prague on August 5, 1961, to parents Jeremiah III and Karen (O’Brien) Keohen. He attended Most Holy Redeemer parochial school until the eighth grade, then graduated from Montgomery-Lonsdale High School with the class of 1980. Jerry continued his education at Bemidji State University before serving in the United States Army for over eight years. Jerry worked in computer networking for numerous businesses, in photography for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, and enjoyed working in security for Minnesota’s Annual Comicon. He was a “Trekkie” with a love for Sci-Fi and Fantasy, was involved in a photography club for many years, and loved caring for his cats.

Jerry is survived by three siblings, Kevin (Mary Kaye) Keohen of Shakopee, Katy Keohen of Shakopee, and Charlie (Amy) Keohen of North Richland Hills, TX; nieces and nephews, Jane (Richie) Breeggemann, Jennifer (Matt) Packard, Tom (Nicole) Keohen, Emily Keohen, and P.J. Keohen; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and one brother, Kenneth Keohen.

A private interment service with military honors will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements.

schoenbauerfuneralhome.com