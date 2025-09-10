James “Jim” C. Lombardi, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Born to parents of Italian descent, Jim was a lifelong resident of the East Side of St. Paul. He graduated from Harding High School in 1954, was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1958 and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1962. Jim met the love of his life, an Irish girl from Kilkenny, MN, in 1960, and they were married for over 61 years. Jim retired from the City of St. Paul in 1995 after 32 years of public service, during which he served as the City of St. Paul's Labor Negotiator. Jim is remembered as an overall good, caring guy who was quick with a smile and a joke. He took wonderful care of his family and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Angeline and sister Josephine. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne (Balfe); their two children Kathy (Moses) and Jimmy (Pam); and five grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Jeremy, Nicholas and Angeline Lombardi and Ryan and Joanna Kimani. Jim always hoped that he was a positive mentor and role model to them.

Visitation on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 4-8 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, Saint Paul. Mass of Christian Burial is on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 West Seventh Street, Saint Paul, with visitation starting one hour prior. Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul, immediately following the Mass.

