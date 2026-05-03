Jacqueline Mary Foley, 91

Jacqueline Mary Foley, age 91, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.

Jacqueline was born on May 7, 1934, in Le Center, the daughter of George and Laura (Weber) Selly. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her Catholic faith at St. Mary Catholic Church in Le Center. Jackie received her education at Le Center Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1952. She continued her education at the Minnesota School of Business. During her high school years, while working at the canning factory in Montgomery, she met Robert M. Foley. The couple was united in marriage on October 10, 1953, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Le Center. Together, Jackie and Bob made their home on the Foley family farm in rural Montgomery, where they raised four children and worked side by side farming. Jackie was a devoted farm wife, always willing to help wherever she was needed. After her children were grown, she worked for Le Sueur County at the Courthouse and later for Chart Industries in New Prague.

In retirement, Jackie and Bob enjoyed traveling together, including trips to Branson, cruises, and wintering in Arizona. They were faithfully present for their grandchildren’s lives, whether celebrating baptisms and birthdays or attending sporting events. Jackie was a devout Catholic and a member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, where she was active in various roles, including the Council of Catholic Women (CCW). In her earlier years, she served as a 4-H leader. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, and canning the produce she grew.

Jackie is survived by her children: Faye (Daniel) Griffin of Rochester, Patti (Randy) Soukup of Montgomery, Robert F. (Rebecca) Foley of Montgomery, and Chris (Paula) Foley of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert M. Foley; her sister, Ruth; and her sister-in-law, Loretta (Ken) Mracek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until the time of the Mass at the church on Wednesday.

Arrangements are with Schoenbauer Funeral Home.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com