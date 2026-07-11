Grace Marie Kukacka, 79, of Montgomery, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 3, 2026, at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley.

Born on November 17, 1946, in New Prague, MN, she was the daughter of George and Sylvia (Soukup) Hughes. She attended school in Montgomery and later entered the workforce. Throughout her career, she compassionately cared for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant and personal care attendant, serving in a variety of healthcare settings. She found genuine fulfillment in helping those in need, and her kindness, patience, and caring heart left a lasting impression on the many lives she touched. In November 1964, Grace married Harold Reynold Kukacka Sr. From that marriage, they were blessed with 3 children.

Grace enjoyed caring for her flower gardens and growing vegetables, with cucumbers and tomatoes being among her favorites. A neatly groomed yard was a source of pride for Grace, and she enjoyed keeping it looking its best. Grace also enjoyed collecting Beanie Babies, playing Bingo, trying her luck at the casino, and was an avid reader.

Throughout the years, she shared her home with many beloved pets, each of whom held a special place in her heart. Grace treasured spending time with her family and friends, especially during the annual Kolacky Days gathering at her home. Her door was always open, and everyone was welcome to stop by for a visit, share a snack, and enjoy each other's company. She leaves behind cherished memories with her grandchildren, who brought joy to her life.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Harold Kukacka Jr. of Montgomery, Tammy (Bryce) Teply of Lonsdale, and Brian (Jenny Molby) Kukacka of Le Center; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Kelsey of Rochester, Delores (Roy) Peka of St. Paul, Linda (Allen) Bohnsack of New Prague, Susie (Tom) Trenda of Montgomery, and Eugene Hughes of New Prague; along with nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Sara Kukacka; sisters, Betty Jilek and Donna Modriefsky; brothers, Kenny Hughes, Matthew Hughes, Dennis Hughes, and Darryll Hughes; and former husband, Harold R. Kukacka Sr.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Schoenbauer Funeral in Montogomery, MN; Father Timothy Sandquist will officiate. Grace’s family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Following the service family and friends are invited to the American Bar and Grill for food and fellowship. A private family burial will be at the Czech National Cemetery in New Prague at a later date.