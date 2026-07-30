George Balluff, 83, formerly of the Montgomery/Lonsdale area, passed away in Wichita, KS on July 27, 2026. He was born January 19, 1943 in Dubuque, IA, to George and Marian Balluff. He graduated in 1961 from Algona, IA high school.

He served in the Army from 1964-1966 as a medic in Germany.

Over the years George worked for Wonder Bread, Welco Ready-Mix, Cemstone and Montgomery-Lonsdale Schools. He could always be found with a smile and a story. After retirement he enjoyed camping & fishing.

He is survived by wife, Anne; sons Mike (Karen) and Dave Balluff; daughter, Sara (Damon) Athey; grandchildren Emily, Nick, Cooper, Maverick and Gable.