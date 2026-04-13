Fr. George Jerome Grafsky, 81

Fr. George Jerome Grafsky, age 81, of Montgomery, Minnesota, died on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Cura Healthcare Center in Le Sueur.

Fr. George was born on March 10, 1945, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the only child of George and Rosemary (Hayne) Grafsky. He was raised in West St. Paul, where his Catholic faith took root at a young age and would remain the guiding foundation for his entire life. From childhood through his final days, his devotion to God and service to others shaped everything he did.

He began his education at St. Matthew Catholic School, attending kindergarten through second grade, and continued at St. Michael Catholic School from third through eighth grade. He went on to attend Hill High School, graduating with the Class of 1963. Immediately following high school, Fr. George entered the seminary, beginning two years at Nazareth Hall before continuing his formation at the St. Paul Seminary, where he spent the next six years discerning and preparing for the priesthood. Fr. George was ordained a deacon on May 30, 1970, and was ordained to the priesthood on May 29, 1971, at St. Michael Catholic Church in West St. Paul by Bishop Leo C. Byrne.

His ministry began as an assistant priest at St. John the Evangelist in Little Canada (1971–1972), followed by assignments at Maternity of Mary in St. Paul (1972–1975), the Cathedral of St. Paul (1975–1978), and St. Pascal Baylon in St. Paul (1978–1981). In 1981, Fr. George received his first pastoral assignment, serving as pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church in Pine Island and St. Michael Catholic Church in Kenyon until 1984. He then served the parishes of St. Patrick in Cedar Lake Township and St. Catherine in Spring Lake Township from 1984 to 1990. The next thirteen years of his priesthood were spent serving the communities of Most Holy Redeemer in Montgomery and St. Patrick in Shieldsville, where he became a beloved presence not only within the parishes but throughout the broader community. In 2003, he accepted his final pastoral assignment as pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in Le Sueur, where he continued his devoted service until retiring from pastoral ministry in 2015. Following his formal retirement, Fr. George moved to the rectory in Montgomery, where he remained deeply connected to the community he loved. True to his lifelong spirit of service, he continued to assist with sacramental ministry, offer pastoral care, and support parish and civic life throughout the greater Montgomery area for as long as his health permitted.

In addition to his parish work, Fr. George dedicated much of his life to chaplaincy and public service. From 1992 to 2021, he served in Emergency Management Services and police chaplaincy roles. He was a fire chaplain in St. Paul, New Prague, and Montgomery, and served as a U.S. Navy Reserve chaplain at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital from 1972 to 1975. He also served for many years as chaplain for the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, where he was regarded not only as a spiritual leader, but as a trusted partner and friend—often found sharing coffee, laughter, and wisdom with those he served.

Affectionately known among colleagues as “Sin-Buster #1,” Fr. George was known for his good humor and warmth, famously instituting a 25‑cent swear jar. In 2008, he was honored with the John R. Price Award by the International Conference of Police Chaplains, recognizing his exceptional service and commitment. Fr. George was a lifelong member of the Chaplain Corps, the Knights of Columbus, and the Minnesota Federation of Fire Chaplains.

Before and during his seminary years, he worked summer jobs at Union Brass Metal as a polisher, at Huot Manufacturing as a punch press operator, and at Security Food Market, where he stocked shelves. These early work experiences reflected the humility and strong work ethic that remained with him throughout his life.

Fr. George had a rare and genuine gift for meeting people exactly where they were—sharing in moments of great joy such as weddings and anniversaries, and offering comfort and faith during life’s darkest hours following the loss of loved ones. He will be remembered for his kind heart, gentle spirit, steady presence, and unwavering devotion to God and community.

Blessed be his memory.

Fr. George is survived by his cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rosemary Grafsky.

An overnight Vigil will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. The Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. The Vigil will conclude with Morning Prayer at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

A time of prayer and reflection will follow Morning Prayer and continue until the start of the Mass.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery.

Fr. George will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery, Minnesota.

Memorial Contributions will be directed to Most Holy Redeemer or St. Anne Catholic Schools.

Schoenbauer Funeral Homes, Montgomery ~ Le Center