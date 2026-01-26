Evelyn Elizabeth Barabash, 79

Evelyn Elizabeth Barabash, age 79, of Montgomery, passed away on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at St. Mary Hospital in Rochester.

Evelyn was born on March 5, 1946, in Minneapolis to David and Louise (Corbine) Belille. She was raised in New Prague, where she attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School. Among her siblings and cousins, she was lovingly known by the nickname “Paper Doll”.

At the age of 18, Evelyn began working at Green Giant. On January 7, 1966, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Winterfeldt Sr. Together they shared eight years of marriage and were blessed with five children before LeRoy’s passing. On June 15, 1974, she married Bernie Barabash Sr. at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Evelyn and Bernie Sr. shared 39 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. Together they welcomed one son and raised their blended family of five children.

Throughout her life, Evelyn worked in various places in the area, including Munsingwear and United Steel. She later became a homemaker and ran a daycare in her home. Caring for children brought her great joy, and many of the kids she watched over the years continued to think of her as a second mom. Evelyn created countless memories with her daycare families, full of adventures, laughter, and love.

Evelyn enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including Skittles, puzzles, camping, fishing, drawing, word searches, and reading her true story magazines. She treasured time spent with her beloved cats and dog and was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan. She loved short trips with her family, leisurely drives along county roads, and hosting family gatherings at her home. Her favorite television show was Little House on the Prairie. Evelyn had a deep faith and a strong spirit. Above all else, she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, great‑grandchildren, and extended family were the center of her world.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Carol (Kevin) Mader of New Prague, Josette Winterfeldt of Montgomery, Mike Winterfeldt (Amber Evans) of Montgomery, Patricia Winterfeldt of New Prague, and Bernie (Jenny) Barabash Jr. of Montgomery. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Breanne Mader, Brandon Mader, Alex Mader, Kachine Winterfeldt, Derrick Winterfeldt, Miranda Winterfeldt, Noelia Winterfeldt, Damien Winterfeldt, Kyle Anderson, Rebecca Danner, Michael Winterfeldt, Alanis Winterfeldt, Kevin Winterfeldt, Guadalupe Winterfeldt, Joseph Winterfeldt, Devon Kangas, Chloe Kangas, Dante Barabash Geissler, Brayden Barabash, Elizabeth Barabash, and Aaliyah Barabash; along with 19 great‑grandchildren; her siblings, Melvin Belille, Sharon Daugherty, Clarence Ess Belille, Mary Olsen, Margaret Necklace, Stanley Javurek Jr., and Josephine Lightfeather; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Louise Belille; her husbands, LeRoy Winterfeldt Sr. and Bernie Barabash Sr.; her son, Le Roy Winterfeldt Jr.; her granddaughter, Alicia Winterfeldt; and her siblings, Matthew “Chief” Belille, Louis “Louie” Belille, and Elizabeth “Betty” LaPoint.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Procession to the cemetery will begin at 10:30 a.m. from the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery to Bohemian National cemetery on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

