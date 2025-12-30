Dennis John Kaderlik, 85

Dennis John Kaderlik, age 85, of Burnsville, Minnesota, died peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on December 23, 2025, after a two-year battle with melanoma.

He was born September 15, 1940, to John and Ludmilla Kaderlik. Dennis was a devoted husband, parent, grandparent and friend. He worked as a meat cutter at Sullivan Super Valu for 42 years, a role he took great pride in. Helping others, tending his garden, cutting firewood, trap shooting, golfing, and being with family and friends brought him the greatest joy.

He is survived by: his wife Lynette, daughter Wendy Lehnen (Terry) and son Michael Kaderlik (Sara), grandchildren Nicholas Lehnen (Tiffany), Jacob Lehnen (Emily Ryba), Megan Lehnen (Nick Sapp), Anna Schulz (James), step-grandchildren: Mason Boos (Riley), Griffin Boos (Emily), Cedric and Seamus Boos, Ethan and Kayce Vrana, Derek and Kyle Wesener and great-grandchildren: Emmett, Myles and Nash Lehnen, and Wyatt Schulz. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Deanna.

Memorial Services will be held at Prince of Peace Church in Burnsville, Minnesota, on January 2, 2026 with visitation at 10:00 a.m., funeral following at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Outpost (Prince of Peace Church) where he volunteered for many years or to Ducks Unlimited.