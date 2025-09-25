Volunteer delivery drivers needed

Meals on Wheels (MOW) in Montgomery is currently short on delivery drivers. MOW provides seniors and other groups of people with free or affordable and nutritious meals Monday through Friday each week.

Site Coordinator Mary Ross said, “The time commitment is one-and-a-half hours once or twice a month.” Beyond that, it is also a point of social contact for many people who have limited mobility.

If you have ever considered volunteering as a MOW delivery driver, now is the time. Contact Mary Ross at 507-479-1925 to inquire about volunteering.