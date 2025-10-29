Vaqueros for Hispanic Heritage Month

Montgomery Messenger News 29 October 2025

Student teachers, from the left, in the front row are Berenice Castro, Mallerin Chiquito Lopez, Juana Brito, and TCU Cultural Coordinator Mary Lou Velásquez; and in the back row are Dayana Ruiz Gomez, Adriana Farias Castañeda, Bella Guerra, Jasmin Corona, Izabella de la O, Natalie Villanueva, Jorge Hidalgo, Julio Izaguirre, and Tania Sanchez Oros

Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Tri-City United High School students once again introduced Hispanic heritage to younger students at TCU Le Center PreK-8 School on Friday, Oct. 24, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The theme this year revolved around vaqueros (cowboys) with interactive opportunities. TCU Cultural Coordinator Mary Lou Velásquez said, “Kids learned how to line dance to a popular song played at many fiestas, ‘Payaso de Rodeo.’ They also had a chance to learn how to lasso a bull, draw butterflies, learn about popular candies and dance folklore.”

“It was buzzing with excitement!” said Velásquez. “Our TCU High School students worked hard to host this event and got a chance to step into teacher shoes. Let me tell you, they were exhausted by the end! It was so rewarding for them to see the excitement and hear the laughter. I am very proud of them.”

