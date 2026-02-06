Montgomery Messenger News 6 February 2026

Two town halls remain on street project, long-term budget update for Montgomery

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

Montgomery City Administrator Brian Heck (left) and Mayor Thomas Eisert talk to just two residents of the city at Wednesday's first of three town halls on the updated plan for the city's streets. 

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Montgomery city officials held their first of three town halls regarding the updated Street and Utilities Improvement Plan (SUIP) and the long-term budget of the city, as well as gave more details about the new Memorial Park playground to be installed in 2026. Only two residents showed up to this first town hall.

The modified plan calls for a "pavement maintenance" plan to start this year on remaining full reconstruction SUIP areas, and for the original schedule of those full reconstructions to start in about 10 years. It includes for the estimated cost of a new fire hall to be built in a couple of years, which is still in the beginning stages to discover better cost estimates. Overall, the tax burden is minimized in the short term, but delaying the projects will cost taxpayers more in the extended period.

Residents who want to ask questions and see information for themselves can attend one of the two remaining town halls at city hall on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 9 a.m., or on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. 

Read the full story in the Feb. 12, 2026, Montgomery Messenger. 

