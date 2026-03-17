Two TCU business students heading to nationals

Minnesota Business Professionals of America (BPA) held their annual state leadership conference this past weekend, March 5-7, at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency with more than 1,200 students competing in different categories.

Tri-City United High School’s BPA club had 10 students compete at state, of that were two that qualified for national competition to be held in Nashville, Tenn., from May 5-10.

Evan Skluzacek placed second in basic office systems and procedures, and Hank Sladek placed second in digital media production — which qualified both for national competition in May. Skluzacek and Sladek also teamed up for video production team, in which they placed third.

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