Two crashes leave one dead, two with life-threatening injuries

Two serious crashes this past week left one 59-year-old man dead, and two others with life-threatening injuries. The first crash occurred Sunday morning, June 7, near the Montgomery Trap Range on Highway 21. The second crash occurred the morning of Wednesday, June 10, on Highway 13/21 in front of Tri-City United High School.

Fatal motorcycle crash

David Johnston, 59, of Montgomery, was fatally injured during a two-vehicle crash the morning of Sunday, June 7.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) incident report, A 2020 Buick Enclave SUV, driven by Megan Holicky of Le Center, was traveling northbound on Le Sueur County 3 on the south side of Montgomery, and Johnston was traveling eastbound on Highway 21, riding on a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads near Seneca and the Montgomery Trap Range at approximately 8:47 a.m.

Since County 3 turns east at that intersection and travels a short distance with Highway 21, there is some question in the report by MSP, where Holicky was likely traveling north on 5th Street Southeast from the Montgomery Trap Range (gravel road to the south of the intersection) and entered the intersection from there.

The MSP report stated that Holicky was... A portion of this has been omitted for free public consumption.

Highway 13/21 crash

A serious head-on crash on Highway 13/21 in front of Tri-City United High School in Montgomery on Wednesday morning, June 10, caused multiple injuries.

The crash left the motorists detouring around the area for a couple of hours and traffic was reduced to a single lane for a couple hours thereafter as the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) marked and investigated the incident.

The incident report by MSP shows they were called at 6:10 a.m. to the crash involving a 2014 Mazda 6 sedan, driven by a 16-year-old male, and a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, driven by 26-year-old male, Taylor Jaworski, of Carver, who was also carrying four additional passengers — two juvenile females, ages 2 and 6, a juvenile male, age 10, and 31-year-old female passenger Kassondra Werner, also of Carver.

MSP’s report states that the Mazda was traveling northbound on Highway 13/21 and was attempting a left turn into the high school’s parking lot, and the Hyundai was traveling southbound when the two vehicles collided. The roadway was listed as being wet at the time of the incident, with the Mazda driver noted as having his seat belt on.

The 16-year-old male driver of the Mazda was transported... A portion of this has been omitted for free public consumption.

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