Torchlight’s Tonight!

The community’s biggest outdoor holiday event is tonight, Torchlight Parade & Fireworks.

Fun for the evening begins at 5 p.m. along 1st Street in Montgomery.

Entertainment by Schell’s Hobo Band, which will play downtown and at Park Manor (as well as the parade). Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus will stop by Traditions to sing some tunes as well as during the parade.

Most pre-events to the parade can be seen near the intersection of Vine Avenue and 1st Street.

Back by popular demand this year are The Amazing Hoopsters, which can be seen before the parade as well as in the parade.

Live reindeer and Santa Claus will be available for photo opportunities. Characters from the movie Frozen will also be appearing ahead of the parade.

New this year, the Montgomery Fire Department, also at 1st Street and Vine, is collecting toys for Lutheran Social Services Foster Care ahead of the parade

Various festive and regular food and beverage options will be available along Main Street (1st Street) during this same time, including hot chocolate, soup, taco in a bag, adult holiday-themed beverages, vomacka, and more.

This year’s parade will consist of 39 units, which includes five music groups. Of course, Santa Claus will bring up the back of the parade.

As usual, a fireworks display by RES Pyro out of Belle Plaine will put on a display near the intersection of 1st Street South and Milwaukee Avenue. However, you will be able to see most of the display from anywhere along 1st Street.

So grab a cup of joe or hot cocoa and we’ll see you there!