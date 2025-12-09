Montgomery Messenger News 9 December 2025

Torchlight was a bundle-up affair this year

MN South News - Staff Photo - Create Article

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

Montgomery’s 1st Street was lined with people and colorful lights for the 33rd Annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

The 33rd Annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks in downtown Montgomery on Thursday, Dec. 4, was definitely another bundle-up affair this year.

Temperatures hovered just barely above zero and all the hot foods and drinks along 1st Street were welcomed. As time progressed, the wind also picked up.

Santa Claus was there with his live reindeer again, letting all ages hop on the sleigh for a photo. The Amazing Hoopsters were back dazzling with fire and light-up hola-hoops before the parade in front of Frandsen Bank & Trust and in the parade.

New this year, the Montgomery Fire Department collected children’s clothes, toys and monetary donations for Lutheran Social Services Foster Care. They said this is something they plan to continue doing next year.

Many people chose...

See the full story and other photos by picking up the Dec. 11 issue of the Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand! 

torchlight
parade
fireworks
montgomery
res pyro
fireworks display
holiday
night lights
christmas lights
christmas
2025
mn
minnesota
macc
kolacky days

Tags