Titans shine well at Special Olympics state bowling

Eleven bowlers from Tri-City United Schools competed in Mankato for the Minnesota Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament Nov. 22-23, 2025. It was one of eight sites containing a total of 792 volunteers and 4,106 athletes.

The TCU competitors had been playing and practicing since the end of September as a part of the TCU Titan Special Olympics Program that practiced at Pla Mor Lanes in Montgomery.

Of the 11 bowlers, three took home 1st place honors. TCU’s school board recognized all the bowlers for their achievements on Monday, Jan. 26, during their regular board meeting. They were originally supposed to be recognized at the Dec. 22, 2025, board meeting but poor weather postponed it until this meeting.



2025 TCU Bowling Special Olympics Results

Place Name Event Score

3rd Cooper Johnston Ramp Singles 167 Points

1st George Gehrke Singles 209 Points

1st Joshua Steenhoven Singles 186 Points

1st Kathleen Russel Singles 133 Points

2nd Steven Beavens Singles 174 Points

2nd Julia Drobnik Singles 168 Points

3rd Phillip Weber Singles 249 Points

3rd Hunter Jones Singles 110 Points

3rd Evan Choudek Singles 103 Points

4th Sam J. Bisek Singles 205 Points

4th Lindsay Reiter Singles 120 Points