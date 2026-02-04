Montgomery Messenger News 4 February 2026

Titans shine well at Special Olympics state bowling

Joshua Steenhoven, who placed 1st with a score of 186 points at the Special Olympics state tournament, shakes hands with TCU Superintendent Kevin Babcock.

Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

    Eleven bowlers from Tri-City United Schools competed in Mankato for the Minnesota Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament Nov. 22-23, 2025. It was one of eight sites containing a total of 792 volunteers and 4,106 athletes. 
    The TCU competitors had been playing and practicing since the end of September as a part of the TCU Titan Special Olympics Program that practiced at Pla Mor Lanes in Montgomery.
    Of the 11 bowlers, three took home 1st place honors. TCU’s school board recognized all the bowlers for their achievements on Monday, Jan. 26, during their regular board meeting. They were originally supposed to be recognized at the Dec. 22, 2025, board meeting but poor weather postponed it until this meeting.
    
2025 TCU Bowling Special Olympics Results
Place    Name    Event    Score
3rd    Cooper Johnston    Ramp Singles    167 Points
1st    George Gehrke    Singles    209 Points
1st    Joshua Steenhoven    Singles    186 Points
1st    Kathleen Russel    Singles    133 Points
2nd    Steven Beavens    Singles    174 Points
2nd    Julia Drobnik    Singles     168 Points
3rd    Phillip Weber    Singles    249 Points
3rd    Hunter Jones    Singles    110 Points
3rd    Evan Choudek    Singles    103 Points
4th    Sam J. Bisek    Singles    205 Points
4th    Lindsay Reiter    Singles    120 Points

George Gehrke, who placed 1st with a score of 209 points at the Special Olympics state bowling tournament, shakes hands with TCU school board member Joshua Beulke.
