TCU bond election is next week

Vote on Nov. 4 in the special election for the TCU bond.

Tri-City United Schools held a series of four open houses this and last week, one at each school, ahead of the Nov. 4 election for the $39.99 million dollar bond. Each location had plenty of resources on hand to answer questions and tours were given showcasing some of the areas that the bond would cover.

Kevin Babcock, superintendent of TCU Schools, said that 650 people filled out the survey that was sent out and that deciding information for the bond came from that as well as staff surveys, the volunteer community task force team, and conversations with the school’s administrative team.

The bond covers mainly maintenance and addresses some major building issues, such as class space constraints.

Montgomery and Lonsdale’s elementary and middle schools would both receive an additional six classrooms — which means an addition for Lonsdale, and a renovation of the auditorium space to make the classrooms in Montgomery.

Le Center’s elementary and middle school would receive a site-wide sprinkler system and American’s with Disabilities Act complaint restroom renovations. Currently, there is no sprinkler system in Le Center.

TCU High School would receive a set of career and technical education equipment updates, new locker rooms, weight room expansion, activities office space, and extended entrance. Tennis courts, located in Le Center, would also be replaced.

Various items such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units; playground enhancements, fire systems, roofing, electrical, flooring and other items are also included in varying amounts within the district in the bond.

“We have a couple sites that are ‘newer.’ I don’t know if you...

