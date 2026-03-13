Superior music is in the air

Music students from Tri-City United High School participated in the Section 2AA Solo and Ensemble Contest last Wednesday, March 4.

The school’s jazz band and the Encore choir both received the highest rating, a superior, at the contest.

Branko Schoenbauer received the highest honor available, obtaining a superior rating and also securing the best at site for is his flute solo “Il Pastor Svizzero” by P. Morlacchi. Best at site is the highest ranking for each individual or group in a judging room for that day. A flute duet by Dulcia Grant and Schoenbauer, saxophone solo by Dominic Pichotta, and piano solo by Dakota Meadows also received superior ratings for their instrumental performances.

David Black, Derek Black, Izabella De La O, Meadows, Elle Reuland, and Leonardo Ruiz all received superior ratings for their vocal solos. Vocal solos by Lauren Ballman and Grace Pieper received the next highest level of an excellent rating.

All of the above mentioned students performed their pieces publicly on Monday during the Solo Ensemble Showcase Concert at 6 p.m. at the high school’s performing arts center. The showcase concert was followed by the music department’s full band and choirs performing their spring concert at 7 p.m.

Schoenbauer’s lengthy and complicated flute solo was...

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