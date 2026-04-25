Students show ag pride with tractors again

Tri-City United High School’s FFA students once again showed their pride in agriculture through another “Drive Your Tractor to School Day.”

FFA students gathered early on Thursday, April 16, on the south end of Montgomery for a light breakfast and for each other to gaze over the other’s tractor — or in the case of one individual, a road grader.

TCU FFA Advisor Michael Reeser said, “The annual TCU FFA Drive Your Tractor to School Day is to help our agricultural roots within our communities and allow students to show off their pride in their farm equipment. It is also meant to kick off spring and remind people to share the road with equipment during the busy planting season.”

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All 18 units took a tour from across Dollar General through downtown on 1st Street, cutting over to parade in front of TCU Montgomery PreK-8 School for the younger kids, and then past the elevator and into the parking lot of the high school.

It was a bonus that the students were dismissed of their duties of first period for the event. Montgomery Police Department made sure that their crossings on Highway 13/21 were made safely.