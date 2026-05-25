SMIF donates paint

The Southern Minnesota Initiative Fund (SMIF) has been donating and distributing paint in its region since 1997, even though the Paint the Town Grant didn’t officially start until 2015. Since 1997, SMIF has donated over 11,822 gallons of paint to 354 projects.

Last year, Kilkenny was a recipient, receiving eight gallons of paint. Their project was to paint their “Twinning” mural showcasing their sister city in Kilkenny, Ireland, and it debuted in time for Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day celebration.

In 2022, Tri-City United Schools garnered 20 gallons of paint for the Wings Walk art project, an ongoing collaboration between the Arts and Heritage Center of Montgomery and TCU High School’s ARTeam. The wings can be viewed throughout Montgomery’s greater downtown area and has provided the town with many unique-to-the-building photo opportunities. There are more than 15 locations around town and most of them can be located and seen by visiting artsandheritagecenter.org/our-projects-and-events/wing-walk.

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