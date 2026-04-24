Six to vie for the coveted Kolacky Queen title

Earlier we were graced with the 2026 Kolacky Days button and now we finally get to meet this year’s Kolacky Days queen candidates.

Parents and candidates met with the Kolacky Days Pageant Committee on Saturday, April 18, for the candidate registration and informational meeting. The committee gave a run-down of what is expected throughout the process, as well as learning about what happens if they are chosen as royalty.

The six candidates that registered to begin their journey are Lauran Ballman, Aubrie Barnett, Aubrey Flicek, Kira Lind, Allison Rynda, and Raena Weiss.

Candidates and their parents were able to ask the committee and some of the current royalty questions about their experience before parting for a group photo.

Czech May Day & May Pole Rising on Sunday, May 3, 12-5 p.m. in Heritage Park (corner of Vine Avenue and 1st Street) in Montgomery will be...

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