Science museum backdrop for TCU prom in 2026

This year’s Tri-City United prom theme, “Rock Thru the Ages,” was a hit with one of the staff bringing in a motorcycle as one of the grand march photo stations in the gymnasium. Participants gathered at the Revival on Main for formal pictures first, headed to a packed gymnasium at the high school for the grand march, and then were whisked away via bus to the Science Museum of Minnesota for prom dinner and dance. The students then packed buses at 10:30 p.m. to go to Bowlero in Lakeville for post prom, and finally boarded buses back to the high school at 3 a.m. for early morning breakfast and prize giveaways.