Montgomery Messenger News 12 January 2026

Reports released in fatal Glaser crash from Sept. 11

Submitted photo

New mother Mackenzie Jo Glaser, who perished in a fatal crash Sept. 11, 2025, shown holding her one-year-old baby here.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) have released their incident report and crash reconstruction report regarding the fatal crash on Sept. 11, 2025, at the intersection of Country State Aide Highway (CSAH) 28/320th Street and CSAH 32/211th Avenue, a few miles north of Clear Lake in Derrynane Township.

Belle Plaine mother Mackenzie Jo Glaser, 23, perished in the incident. She was a new mother carrying her one-year-old daughter in the vehicle, who survived without injury. Glaser was on the way to drop off her daughter at daycare at the time.

According to the sheriff’s report, Glaser’s boyfriend and life partner Riley Gronbeck, said he was on the phone with Glaser when the crash happened. Gronbeck said that at approximately at 7:11 a.m. he “heard Glaser scream and the phone went dead.” Gronbeck stated that he tried calling back and received no answer.

Sheriff’s deputies obtained Glaser’s cell phone and password to search the call logs...

