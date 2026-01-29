Precinct caucuses set for Tuesday, Feb. 3

Republicans and Democrats in Le Sueur, and Rice counties interested in participating in the early stages of the process of selecting their respective party’s candidates and platforms at upcoming precinct caucuses can do so on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at various locations.
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and values (called party platforms). Statewide precinct caucuses take place on a specific date in even-numbered years.
To check for your address for your caucus location, visit caucusfinder.sos.mn.gov.
DFL Causus Locations
Le Sueur County
Cleveland Township - Cleveland City Hall, 205 4th St., Cleveland
Cordova Township - Le Sueur County Courthouse
Derrynane Township - Derrynane Township Hall, 31244 St. Thomas Road, Le Sueur
Lanesburgh Township - New Prague Library, 400 Main St E, New Prague
Kilkenny Township - Waterville Township Hall, 419 3rd St S, Waterville
Lexington Township - Le Sueur County Courthouse
Montgomery Township - Montgomery Public Library
Rice County
Erin Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale
Forest Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale
Shieldsville Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale
Webster Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale
Wheatland Township - Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave, Lonsdale
Republican Causus Locations
Le Sueur County
Cleveland Township - Cleveland High School Media Center
Cordova Township - Le Center American Legion Basement Meeting Room
Derrynane Township - New Prague Middle School Commons, 721 Central Ave N
Lanesburgh Township - New Prague Middle School Commons, 721 Central Ave N
Kilkenny Township - Waterville High School Lunch Room, Entrance #4, 500 Paquin Ave
Lextington Township - Le Center American Legion Basement Meeting Room
Montgomery Township - Montgomery City Hall
Rice County
Erin Township - Twin City United, 1000 Idaho Street SW, Lonsdale
Forest Township - Twin City United, 1000 Idaho Street SW, Lonsdale
Shieldsville Township - Twin City United, 1000 Idaho Street SW, Lonsdale
Webster Township - Hill Spring Church, 200 E 280th St, New Prague
Wheatland Township - Twin City United, 1000 Idaho Street SW, Lonsdale