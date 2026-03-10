Potential Montgomery apartment building grows in size

In September 2025, Community Development Asset Group (CDAG) out of the the Twin Cities proposed a 43-unit market-rate apartment complex at the end of the dead end 7th Street Northeast off of Elm Avenue. The for-profit company has submitted another proposal for the City of Montgomery to consider an apartment complex of 56 units now.

The city held a public meeting to gather residents’ input on the matter last Thursday at city hall, where many residents living in the proximity of the location proposed who showed objection. A few of them also submitted letters to the editor this week to publicly display their concerns.

It is no secret that housing in the community is a great need and what most residents seem to have opposition to is it’s location, that the city is being asked to sell the land for it to CDAG for $1, and that the company also wants it to be a part of a tax-increment finance (TIF) district.

What the apartment building would consist of would be 21 one bedroom apartments, three one bedroom apartments with a den, 32 two bedroom apartments with two baths, and 32 enclosed parking garages on the lowest level. Each apartment would have a balcony or a patio, and the common areas would include a community room, fitness center, washer and dryer, and air conditioning.

Approximately an additional 50 parking lot spaces would be available for residents of the apartment complex if built, for a total of about 102 parking spaces combined with the garages.

Rent would range between...

