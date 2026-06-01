Passion project hopes to be safe haven for neighborhood families and trading card participants

Lucas Wolf, owner of The Wolf Den, 300 South 1st Street, hopes his new passion project will be a safe haven for area families surrounding Montgomery, as well as a trading card shop for the region.

The Wolf Den opened with a ceremonious ribbon cutting last Thursday, May 21, with family, friends; city staff, council and board members; and some excited customers present to check it out.

“My hope is that it isn’t just cards but a place to come hang out, do coloring, sidewalk chalk, and have fun,” said Lucas Wolf. “I’ll have a TV for cartoons and/or some speakers running music. I hope it becomes a nice safe place for kids to hang out.”

While the shop technically is a storefront to sell trading card games and hosting community play for Pokeman and Magic: The Gathering (MTG), it will also be open for like-minded things.

There are already trading card game-related paintings being sold from an artist out of the Twin Cities, but Lucas Wolf hopes that he might find some other local artists to sell their related types of creative work as well in the shop on consignment. Things that are family friendly of course.

If you are a collector of or enjoy playing trading card games, this is a likely respite considering the next nearest similar location is in Jordan.

Lucas Wolf said that....

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