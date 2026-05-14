Parks board considers options

Memorial Park playground

The Montgomery Parks and Recreation Advisory Board was presented secondary options for the Memorial Park playground at their May 6 meeting. So far, the city has been working with Landscape Structures on a design that would cost about $230,400.

Minnesota Wisconsin Playground (MWP) asked if they could submit their own quote to the city. MWP was recently bought by GameTime play equipment, making their equipment now direct-from-manufacturer and allowing for discounts.

MWP submitted a similar design to Landscape Structure’s design but at a substantial cost savings, including work by the city and other contractors, at about...

Northside Park

The board met at Northside Park for their May 6 meeting, touring around the park looking at the various items suggested and talked about for improvement, which included paving the hockey rink access area, refurbishing the park shelters, sidewalk connections, improving the bathrooms, and improvements to the tennis/pickleball courts.

Public Works Supervisor Nick Filipek said, “We always struggle with getting grants for park stuff without having ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance for bathrooms.”

Mayor Thomas Eisert said...

Housing recommendation

While the city decided against the location of a 56-unit apartment building on the east side of Montgomery, some new housing is looking favorable.

Owners of the lot directly behind Subway, on the east side of East Welco Drive, have proposed four new houses with...

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