Over 300 people show up to support Mike Meyer benefit

Over 300 people showed up to show their support at the benefit for Mike Meyer held at the American Bar & Grill in Montgomery on Saturday.
Paulette “Polly” Bieber, coordinator of the benefit said, “It was a really great turnout. Really good support.” She said that a total of 32 businesses “from Belle Plaine to Montgomery and everywhere in-between” donated to the benefit, whether silent auction items or in-kind.
Gary West provided music for the event, and Odenthal Meats provided the pulled pork for the sandwich dinners.
The 50/50 raffle, which sold 500 tickets, had a winning pot of $2,500 that went to Connie Meyer — the first ticket sold according to Bieber. She donated the funds back to the benefit.
In total, the benefit raised ...
To read the full article, pick up a print copy of the Feb. 26, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand -- available at various location around New Prague, Montgomery, and Lonsdale. If you are having an event, advertise with us and reach a significant and broader audience! Call 952-758-4435 today!
Over 300 people attended the benefit.
Gary West entertains the crowd at the benefit.
A total of 32 businesses donated items for the silent auction.
Gina Knish and her daughter Morgan were at the table selling homemade doggie bandanas that they made to support the benefit.