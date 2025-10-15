Ninja fundraiser hosts hundreds of smiles, raises over $36k

Students from around the greater area flocked to Tri-City United PreK-8 School’s back yard last Friday afternoon for the Montgomery Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization’s Ninja Warrior Family Night fundraiser.

This year featured a new, more ‘ninja-like’ course feature that had hanging rings, climbing wall, ladder hang, platforms, rope climbing, and foot course by Ninja Anywhere. There was also an inflatable course adjacent to it.

Kolacky Days royalty placed temporary tattoos and face paintings on for those who wanted to. There were also plenty more activities such as hockey slap shot, musical spots for sweet treats, karate demonstrations, hay wagon rides, checking out emergency vehicles, and more.

There was a little something for everyone to have fun at and, when they needed nourishment, food and beverage options available for purchase.

It’s one of the biggest fundraising events the PTO has, fundraising both to host this event and to help provide funds for the PTO’s mission, which is to support the teachers, students and school. The PTO now helps serve grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

This year they collected $25,811 from individuals, which exceeded their $25,000 goal, and another $10,276 from businesses, of which the Knights of Columbus, Scott’s Concrete Services, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Youth Project, and SJS Mechanical were the largest donors. That is a total of $36,087 raised.

