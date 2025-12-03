New wildlife management area established south of Lonsdale

Trust for Public Land (TBL) and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the permanent protection of 200 acres of grassland, forest, and wetland habitat about 2 miles southeast of Lonsdale in Forrest Township within Rice County. The new Sungina Wildlife Management Area (WMA) rests between Union Lake Trail (Rice County 59) and Millersburg Boulevard (Rice County 1), and east of Garfield Avenue.

This newly established WMA will offer residents and visitors a green oasis to explore the outdoors, connect with nature, and enjoy recreation close to home.

A press release from TBL says that the Sungina WMA provides much-needed public access in a region where over 95 percent of land is privately owned. With rapid development expanding across southern Minnesota, protecting remaining natural areas like Sungina WMA is critical to ensuring that wildlife habitat, clean water, and outdoor spaces remain part of the landscape.

“Access to nature is essential for the health, happiness, and resilience of our communities,” said Sophie Harris Vorhoff, Minnesota State Director for Trust for Public Land. “Through this partnership with the Minnesota DNR, we’re ensuring that more Minnesotans—today and for generations to come—can enjoy the beauty and benefits of the outdoors close to home.”

“Demand for public outdoor recreation lands is high and fish and wildlife-based tourism is important for local economies,” said Jeanine Vorland, Minnesota DNR area wildlife supervisor.

The release continued also said that, in addition to expanding recreation access, the acquisition and preservation of the property plays a vital role in supporting clean water, enabling restoration of native prairie and wetland habitat, and improving climate resilience. Protection of Sungina WMA advances Trust for Public Land’s Cannon River Watershed Program, which is building a network of conserved lands that strengthen ecosystem health across southern Minnesota.

According to the release, funding for the project was provided in part by the Outdoor Heritage Fund, created through Minnesota’s 2008 Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment—a historic investment by Minnesotans in the natural places that sustain and inspire them.

About Trust for Public Land

Trust for Public Land (TPL) is a national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors by working with communities to create parks and protect public land. To learn more, visit tpl.org.