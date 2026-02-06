New owners take hold of American Legion building in Montgomery

The longstanding American Legion building, 102 Elm Avenue Southwest, is now under the new ownership of Robert Krautkremer and Dione Bast of New Prague, renaming it The American Bar & Grill.

“This place came available. We looked at it, talked about it and saw some potential there,” said Krautkremer. Their first day of business, a soft opening, was Friday, Jan. 29.

The couple has owned and operated Outlaw Saloon in New Prague for three years and also The Car Lot, which was located in New Prague and moved to Belle Plaine last year. Krautkremer said he wanted to bring some of what they’ve built with Outlaw Saloon to Montgomery.

They wasted no time making headway on the transition, removing the double-doors and wall that separated the bar from the dining room. “We cleaned the place up and did some painting, opened up a wall and made it a little bit bigger,” said Krautkremer. “We’ll be able to host some different events there.”

Krautkremer says that some things will change...

