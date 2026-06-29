Mutton bustin’ is audience favorite at rodeo

Le Sueur County Sheriff Mounted Posse’s free Rodeo Fun Night last Friday, June 19, at the county fairgrounds in Le Center had a pleasant evening, narrowly missing severe storms that hampered events from the Twin Cities northward.

A crowd of more than 500 people showed up to watch all ages compete for the best times in barrel racing, pole bending, mutton bustin’, monkey in a tree, a catalog race, a magic carpet ride race.

There was a constant line at the food and beverage stand the entire night, even as the majority of the crowd tired of the rodeo around 9 p.m. with a couple events left.

By far, the favorite event of the night was mutton bustin’. Young kids took their chances to be the longest lasting kid on a sheep. While some left crying, some did 360 rollovers with...

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