Montgomery man fatally injured in Motorcycle-SUV crash Sunday morning

David Johnston, 59, of Montgomery, was fatally injured during a two-vehicle crash the morning of Sunday, June 7.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) incident report, a 2020 Buick Enclave SUV, driven by Megan Holicky of Le Center, was traveling northbound on Le Sueur County 3 on the south side of Montgomery, and Johnston was traveling eastbound on Highway 21, riding on a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads near Seneca and the Montgomery trap range.

Since County 3 turns east at that intersection and travels a short distance along with Highway 21, there is some question in the report by MSP, where Holicky was likely traveling north on 5th Street Southeast from the Montgomery trap shooting range (gravel road to the south of the intersection) and entered the intersection from there.

The MSP report stated that Holicky was wearing her seatbelt, that airbags deployed on her vehicle, noted alcohol not being suspected, and that she did not have any injuries. Johnston, however, was noted as not wearing a helmet, also with no suspicion of alcohol, and was transported via helicopter ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Requests for further information have been sent to appropriate agencies on this incident and will be available in future edition of the Montgomery Messenger when available.

Be sure to subscribe to the Montgomery Messenger online or by phone at 952-758-4435 to not miss any news! Support local journalism!