Montgomery Chamber continues planned slow growth

Montgomery Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting at Montgomery National Golf Course’s newly built club building on Thursday, Nov. 13. Roughly 45 business owners and their employees attended the event.

The evening was started with a social period with heavy appetizers and live music downstairs. Attendees moved upstairs for a formal presentation from the chamber.

The chamber increased its membership by 14, with 80 members in 2025.

Montgomery Museum in the Streets project, headed by the chamber, received 1,941 visits through the app and online since it’s opening earlier this year. Chamber Executive Director Caitlin Huiras says that the chamber plans to continue paying the annual expense to keep the app active. “We can update the app live at any time,” she said. “So if you have new photos or there are changes in your business, we can keep that updated.”

Monty Bucks continues with $3,720 of them spent in the past year. Huiras also had new window clings for Monty Bucks and the chamber, noting membership, which were passed out at the meeting.

A few members of the board and Huiras noted that the new Monster Mash on Main event far exceeded their expectations, with many businesses having to scramble to acquire more candy to hand out to kids. “I’ve never seen Main Street so busy,” said Huiras. Jaime Harmon said that they counted the candy they handed out so they’d have a basis for next year, and that they had over 400 individuals stop by their business to trick-or-treat.

Four ribbon cuttings were held for new businesses or new ownership of businesses over the course of the last year, something Huiras said she thinks is essential to do.

Financially, the chamber brought in $29,520.28, and had $22,417.03 in expenses during their financial year, which is from Nov. 1 through Oct. 31. Car Roll-In’s were the biggest source of revenue for the chamber, yielding $6,825.00, but it was also their largest non-employee expense at $3,389.40.

The executive director’s salary is the chamber’s largest expense, at...

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Nov. 20, 2025, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand, and subscribe online or call 952-758-4435 so you don't miss any more news. Our e-edition is included at no extra cost!