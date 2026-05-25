MHRCS spring concert student-focused

Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School’s (MHRCS) spring concert on Friday, May 15, filled the cafeteria with relatives and friends. Unlike most other concerts in some years past, the entire student body sang as one for the concert with the exception of the Singing Angels group singing one song by themselves.

Also unique to this performance was that there were a few student accompanists on keyboard for different numbers and Rev. Timothy Sandquist also accompanied on his guitar for a few numbers.

MHRCS has been without a music director the last two school years, with Principal Kari Marsh and teachers filling in the void. Marsh says that students in grades 3-6 have been learning piano this year. “We were able to choose some who were confident in their abilities to accompany for a song or two on the piano,” said Marsh.

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