Mayo clinic in Montgomery to close, several others

Mayo Clinic Health Systems (MCHS) shared a press release that announced that it will close several clinics by Dec. 10 of this year, transitioning care to nearby clinics.

Among the list of clinics being closed are Belle Plaine, Caledonia, Northridge (North Mankato), St. Peter, Wells, and Montgomery.

MCHS said in the release, “This change is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen rural healthcare delivery and ensure safe, high-quality and sustainable care for generations to come. Rural and community healthcare across the country is facing significant challenges, including staffing shortages and declining patient volumes. MCHS is committed to continuing to provide high-quality rural healthcare, and to do so, we must adapt. At times, this requires making difficult but important decisions—such as consolidating clinic services—to maintain patient and staffing volumes, modernize facilities and ensure care remains safe, reliable and sustainable for the future.”

