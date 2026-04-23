Many were thrown into the Dragon’s pit this weekend

Thespians depicting roles of various fairytales were thrown into the pit this past weekend in Tri-City United High School’s spring play, “Dragon’s Lair.”

Four “Dragons,” representative of the Sharks on the popular television show “Shark Tank,” decided the fate of various fairytale characters and their ideas and products related to make them money. Those who didn’t make the cut were thrown into a pit with the Dragon.

The school opened up a section of the stage on the front orchestra pit and padded the top of the stair platform so their unfit fairytale entrepreneurs could be thrown into the pit!

Students also created some little...

Oops! You missed out on the full article because you are viewing this free publicly online! Subscribe or renew your subscription to the Montgomery Messenger online or by phone at 952-758-4435 to not miss any news in the future! Back issues of the April 16, 2026, Montgomery Messenger are available at the office in limited quantities.