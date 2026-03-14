Le Center's Laynee Blaschko crowned Miss Shamrock

Le Center's Laynee Blashko was crowned Miss Shamrock for the 2026 St. Patrick's Day Festival at the coronation ceremony on Friday, March 13. Marissa Schroeder of Le Center was crowned Miss Irish Rose and Sierra McCabe of Cleveland was crowned Miss Leprechaun.

The parade and other festivities on Saturday afternoon went by without any issues from the impending blizzard.

Look for the full story in the March 19, 2026, Montgomery Messenger.