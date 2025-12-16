Le Center principal receives regional leadership award

Tri-City United Le Center PreK-8 School Principal Jeff Eppen has been awarded the Southwest Division Leadership Award from the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA).

“Jeﬀ Eppen exemplifies the kind of servant leadership that strengthens entire communities,” said Michelle Krell, MESPA executive director. “He not only leads with integrity and compassion in his own building, but he also invests his time and expertise in helping other principals grow. His influence extends far beyond Tri-City United — he’s helping shape the future of educational leadership in Minnesota.”

The Division Leadership Award celebrates principals who go beyond their own schools to uplift their peers — those who contribute generously to professional growth, mentorship, and the collective improvement of schools in their geographic area.

Through Eppen’s steady leadership and deep commitment to students and staﬀ, Eppen has become a model of what collaborative educational leadership looks like in action. Under Eppen’s leadership, TCU Le Center has significantly expanded Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunities, giving students access to hands-on learning experiences that help spark ideas for their future—whether in southern Minnesota or beyond, according to the press release.

Read the full article by picking up the Dec. 11 Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand. Back issues are available in limited quantities at the office. Subscribe online today for a little over a $1 a week!