Kolacky Days Special Section: Where does Kolacky Days lie amongst festivals?

While many people may have an idea that Kolacky Days is one of the oldest Minnesota festivals around, does anyone really know?

This question set forward an adventure to try and find the answer to both how old is the oldest festival in Minnesota and where does Kolacky Days actually lie on that spectrum. This then put forth further question of where does it lie on the spectrum of kolacky and Czech heritage-related festival in the United States.

Minnesota

Minnesota’s long list of festivals may never yield to a fully solid answer but, in looking at 80 different festivals that information could be found in the state, the answer is a little more complex.

What makes it complicated is that Kolacky Days did not operate from 1942-1947 because of World War II. There are other festivals that likely did not operate during some of those years but never noted it in their history. As well, a few festivals don’t know their exact start year, such as Henderson’s Sauerkraut Days. It’s believed that the rotten cabbage festival started sometime in the 1930’s but an exact date was not to be found.

Kolacky Days is the ninth longest-running festival out of that list. Lumberjack Days in Stillwater lists their event as having been around for 92 celebrations as well, but that isn’t the truth. The organizers ceases operation in 2012-2013, a new entity took it over in 2014 and changed the name for the next two years, and then the festival was again cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and financial issues. Including the name-change years, that puts Lumberjack Days at only 88 years.

Kolacky Days is the eighth oldest festival on the list compiled, having started in 1929.

Stiftungsfest in Norwood Young America takes the spot for both the oldest and longest running festival in Minnesota. It started in 1861 and has run 165 years continuously. See the other contenders in the Minnesota Festivals Comparison list.

United States

Kolacky Day is almost the longest-running festival that has to do with kolacky or Czech heritage in the United States with the list compiled, with Masopust, Torchlight, and Svatý Mikuláš thrown in the mix for additional comparison. Česky Den in Ohio beats Kolacky Days having started in 1923 and supposedly run continuously. However, Česky Den does not have a Kolacky eating or baking contest.

Out of the 33 compiled Czech heritage and kolacky-related festivals in the United States, only five festival offered a kolacky baking competition and 15 of them offered kolacky eating competitions.

Nebraska conjured up the most festivals that were able to be found in the U.S. with eight. Minnesota and Texas both accounted for five festivals, excluding events other than Kolacky Days for Montgomery.

No doubt there are many Masopust’s and Svatý Mikuláš events around the United States so the list was more focused on festivals not associated with those holidays.

It really does highlight the areas of the country where one can find a kolacky and Czech, Slovak, and Moravian heritages present still.

The variation of names for the Czech pasty and their festivals vary at each festival location, likely due to the Americanization of the Czech word, as well as their being many nuances to the language and whether or not it is the plural form - kolacky, kolach, kolache, kolaché, koláče, et cetera. Almost uniquely though, Montgomery uses Kolacky while the rest of the festivals in the United States tend to favor kolache at large.

Each region has its specialties they pride themselves on, some even including traditional Klobase (sausage) as a part of their festival or contests. Texas really vies for the open-faced kolacky, and Wilber, Neb., coins itself as the “Czech Capital of the USA.” In little old Montgomery, Minnesota, though, we hail for the enclosed kolacky and the self-proclaimed “Kolacky Capital of the World.”