Kids find the Power of Produce, Meet in Montgomery grows

Montgomery Farmer’s Market will celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week today, which is Aug. 2-8.

Montgomery’s Farmer’s Market started this year’s Power of Produce or “POP” Club on July 14 and it will run this week as well. It is a program sponsored by Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) and the Knights of Columbus #1573 that gives kids, who come to the market and register with their parents, $5.00 to use on participating stands for fresh produce.