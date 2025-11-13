Huiras coordinates emergency food bags during SNAP gap

The start of November brought about the shutdown of funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP because of the government shutdown and the contingency funds not being used as they were meant to be for such an event. This left many people in the nation with a gap in essential food sources, even in our own backyard.

Caitlin Huiras teamed up with the Montgomery Public Library to try and provide those needs for anyone who might need them.

Huiras put the word out at the beginning of the month that she was hosting an emergency food drive on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Anyone who had the means to was encouraged to donate an emergency food bag, with specific items, at the Montgomery Public Library that day between 6:30-8:30 p.m. She also asked for volunteers to assist that day.

Each donation emergency food bag asked for consisted of...

