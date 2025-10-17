Homecoming week is a win

It was an action-packed, pleasant week for Tri-City United Schools homecoming week.

Festivities were kicked off Monday with coronation and the start of daily themed dress-up days. Wednesday was a flip of the sports with boys playing a volleyball game and the girls playing the powderpuff football game.

Coincidentally, a pair of section quarterfinal soccer games, both boys and girls, fell on Thursday evening. The girls narrowly lost and the boys won. The boys then went on to win at the section semi-finals again on Saturday, which means they will play for the section championship today in Austin against St. Peter.

The icing on the cake for the week were the activities last Friday. Montgomery, Le Center, and Lonsdale TCU Schools and communities celebrated with their own homecoming parades. This was followed by a pep fest at the TCU High School Athletic Complex before school let out.

Students at the pep fest participated in tug-of-war and “Buck-A-Chuck” water balloon throwing. Students paid a dollar a water ballon to throw them at staff and teachers. Sometimes the tables were turned for the occasional group-balloon throw. Ag Teacher Mike Reeser was an obvious crowd favorite for drenching, including dumping of the cooler full of water at the end.

No one was really safe from the aquatics, including high school Assistant Principal David Reuhs, who wore a helmet and a scuba mask that only made him a target for students to pull off and soak.

Friday evening was a very celebratory football game to a more-than-full-house crowd. People filled both stands and down the walkway to concessions. Fireworks were held during intermission with the TCU High School Marching Band also performing alongside the color guard. Titans ended in victory against the Fairmont Cardinals, 35-7.

Ending homecoming was a student dance Saturday for students in the high school commons.