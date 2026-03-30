High school art is being displayed

Five students showcase in Waseca
Tri-City United High School again has five young artists in the 2026 High School Art Show at Waseca Art Center, which runs through May 1. Students from around the region will have their works on display there.
The exhibit will culminate with a workshop for the students with a professional artist on Friday, May 1, and awards will be given for Best in Show, Best 2-D Artwork, Best 3-D Artwork, and People’s Choice — where visitors to the center can vote on their favorite piece in the exhibit.
Students whose work will be on display there include Camden Flicek, Dayana Ruiz Gomez, Eleanore Slida, Mady Hollom, and Forest Oman.
Section 2A North Art Festival
TCU students and students from around the region will also be displaying their artwork for public viewing on Tuesday, April 7, 6-7:30 p.m., in the high school gymnasium as a part of the Section 2A North Art Festival. It often brings over a 100 works of various mediums from photography to sculpture.
Judges will first take a look at all the pieces on Tuesday, ahead of the public viewing.
On Wednesday, April 8...