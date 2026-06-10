Head-on crash on Highway 13/21 causes injuries

A serious head-on crash on Highway 13/21 in front of Tri-City United High School in Montgomery on Wednesday morning, June 10, caused severe injuries to at least one person.

The crash left the motorists detouring around the area for a couple of hours and traffic was reduced to a single lane for a while thereafter as the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) marked and investigated the incident.

The incident report by MSP shows they were called at 6:10 a.m. to the crash involving a 2014 Mazda 6 sedan, driven by a 16-year-old male, and a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, driven by a 26-year-old male from Carver, who was also carrying four additional passengers — two juvenile females, ages 2 and 6, and an adult female, age 31.

MSP’s report states that the Mazda was traveling northbound on Highway 13/21 and was attempting a left turn into the school’s parking lot and the Hyundai was traveling southbound when the two vehicles collided. The roadway was listed as being wet at the time of the incident, with the Mazda driver noted as having his seat belt on.

The 16-year-old male driver of the Mazda was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital in New Prague and then was transferred to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus, in Rochester.

MSP has not yet released the full details in the report, including if there were other injuries or names of the parties involved.



More information will be available in a future edition of the Montgomery Messenger as it becomes available.