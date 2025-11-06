Montgomery Messenger News 6 November 2025

Hartman receives FFA American Degree

Submitted photos

Tri-City United FFA’s ten students and one graduate who attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., stand in front of Lucas Oil Stadium. Pictured, from the left, in the front row are Emma Jirik, Shalyn Dunphy, graduate Ellen Hartman with her American FFA Degree, Brooke Reeser, and Lauren Ballman; and in the back row are Elizabeth Holicky, Isaak Worm, Claire Hoefs, Thomas Schatz, Keith Sexton, and Levi Hohrman.

Ten TCU members attend national convention

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Ten members of the Tri-City United School’s FFA Chapter and one graduate spent Tuesday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 1, on a trip to Indianapolis, Ind., to the 98th Annual National FFA Convention & Expo.

TCU FFA President Isaak Worm said that the members also partook in three separate educational site visits on the trip. “The first day we spent at ‘Caves of Mounds’ in (Blue Mound) Wisconsin on the way down,” said Worm. Caves of Mounds is a cave system known for its colorful formations as one of the oldest cave formations in the midwest, located west of Madison, Wis.

Worm continued, “The next day we spent our whole day at an Amish farm and learned how they provide for their families without electricity. They fed us lunch, we toured their grocery store, and we learned how they build their buggies. It was kind of cool seeing the simplicity. It was a lot more hands on farming.”

He thought it was cool the way that they had to do a lot of things more hands on and worked a lot longer hours than what farmers with technology do. “They have candles everywhere, because they don’t use electricity for anything. They only wear the color black for their shoes,” said Worm. “Their churches are inside somebody’s house.”

