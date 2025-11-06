Hartman receives FFA American Degree

Ten members of the Tri-City United School’s FFA Chapter and one graduate spent Tuesday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 1, on a trip to Indianapolis, Ind., to the 98th Annual National FFA Convention & Expo.

TCU FFA President Isaak Worm said that the members also partook in three separate educational site visits on the trip. “The first day we spent at ‘Caves of Mounds’ in (Blue Mound) Wisconsin on the way down,” said Worm. Caves of Mounds is a cave system known for its colorful formations as one of the oldest cave formations in the midwest, located west of Madison, Wis.

Worm continued, “The next day we spent our whole day at an Amish farm and learned how they provide for their families without electricity. They fed us lunch, we toured their grocery store, and we learned how they build their buggies. It was kind of cool seeing the simplicity. It was a lot more hands on farming.”

He thought it was cool the way that they had to do a lot of things more hands on and worked a lot longer hours than what farmers with technology do. “They have candles everywhere, because they don’t use electricity for anything. They only wear the color black for their shoes,” said Worm. “Their churches are inside somebody’s house.”

See the full story in the Nov. 6, 2025, Montgomery Messenger.