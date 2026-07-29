Free nitrate testing for private well owners
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will be offering free nitrate testing onsite at Farmfest at the Historic Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls Aug. 4-6.
Nitrate levels above 1 mg/L are considered elevated, and those above 10 mg/L are known to be harmful, especially for infants and pregnant women. Recent studies also suggest that exposure to nitrate in drinking water over long periods even below 10 mg/L may increase the risk of prematurity, birth defects, thyroid problems, and colorectal cancer.